Liga MX Rumors: Chivas Wants To Re-Sign ‘Chicharito’ For Club World Cup

Will Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez add the role of Chivas’ prodigal son to his resume?

C.D. Guadalajara, the Mexican soccer club better known as Chivas, wants to sign the Mexican striker from West Ham this summer, ESPN’s Tom Marshall reported Friday citing a source. Chivas owner Jorge Vergara reportedly has authorized club directors to try to acquire Hernandez, and the club is willing to pay half his salary if West Ham loans him, according to Mexican newspaper Cancha.

Hernandez, 29, is a Guadalajara native who started his career with Chivas. He graduated from the club’s academy and spent four seasons as a first-team player before leaving for Manchester United in 2010. He has spent the last seven-plus seasons in Europe, having represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham, the Premier League team he joined last summer.

However, Hernandez has struggled at West Ham, scoring just eight goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. He has started just 19 of those games and reportedly wants to leave the club due to his unhappiness over playing time.

Chivas will be keen to reinforce its squad in the coming months. They struggled in Liga MX (Mexican league) play, failing to qualify for this season’s playoffs. But Chivas overcame its domestic struggles in winning the CONCACAF Champions League last month and thus qualifying for the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Chivas wants help, and Hernandez needs a new soccer home. The pair could reunite in one of the more sensational homecomings we’ve seen in recent history.