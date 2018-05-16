NBA Draft Lottery 2018 Results: Suns Receive No. 1 Pick In Loaded Class

Photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics had the ping pong balls fall their way in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, but they weren’t so lucky Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns, however, were very fortunate.

After finishing with the NBA’s worst record, Phoenix had a 25 percent chance of landing the top pick, and “Team Tank” came out with what could be a franchise-changing win. The Suns secured the No. 1 overall pick in a loaded draft that includes Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III and Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic.

Boston, on the other hand, needed the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick to fall between No. 2 and No. 3 in order for the C’s to receive it, but LA’s pick landed at No. 10 and went to the Philadelphia 76ers. By virtue of last year’s trade with the 76ers, Boston now likely will receive the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round draft pick in order to complete the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly.

The Kings (No. 2 overall) and Atlanta Hawks (No. 3 overall) round out the top three of the draft.

Here are the results of this year’s NBA Draft Lottery:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

