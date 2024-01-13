Why New England Native Cooper Flagg Can Take Over College Basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Cooper Flagg is well on his way to a successful life in basketball.

With athletic roots in New England, the Montverde Academy forward has developed his craft in Florida after growing up in Newport, Maine. The 17-year-old has taken advantage of his 6-foot-9 frame, developing as a well-rounded athletic forward that landed him as the top recruit in the class of 2024 and a college commitment to Duke University.

Fans at the HoopHall Classic got a taste of how Flagg can impact a game in Friday’s victory over Oak Hill Academy at Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College. Flagg tallied 25 points while making plays at both ends of the floor.

Within his profile, Flagg excels on the glass, forces turnovers with his length as a defender and continues to improve as a shooter from the field. Given his youth as a reclassed senior, his capable talent is only getting better, particularly on offense.

“He’s starting to get more confident in his perimeter game,” Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle told NESN.com. “His offense has gotten a lot better in the last couple of months. He’s really starting to trust his jump shot. His next step is getting better at getting to the rim and getting fouled. He’s not getting enough foul shots to be a high-level scorer. At the NBA level, guys get foul shots on a regular basis. He’s made great progress in two years. He’s ahead of schedule.”

Flagg admitted that his emphasis on refining his craft has created a greater confidence in his abilities that has allowed for another elevation in his play this season.

“Reps is all it is,” Flagg told NESN.com after Friday’s performance. “You just have to put in the reps and the hours.”

In addition to a talented repertoire of on-court skills, Boyle believes Flagg’s intangibles further brighten his future.

“He cares about his teammates,” Boyle added. “He doesn’t seek attention. He’s getting used to it, with people telling him how good he is.”

Flagg’s highlights are all across social media. His unselfish nature as a teammate and evolving talent as a difference-maker give him all the tools to continue on a path to stardom.

As Flagg continues to climb the levels of the sport, his head coach believes that he can evolve into an All-NBA First-Team player. While those possibilities and his own excitement about his Duke career are ahead of him, Flagg’s focus remains on winning at the moment with his Montverde teammates.

“It was really important to get that out of the way,” Flagg explained. “I feel like this season is going to be really special for us.”