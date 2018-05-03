NBA Odds: Celtics Pegged As Home Underdogs In Game 2 vs. 76ers

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics will look to stay undefeated at home during this year’s NBA playoffs Thursday when they play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their second-round series as 3-point underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston drew first blood in the series with a 117-101 victory as a 5-point home underdog Monday, and now takes a six-game straight-up win streak at home into Thursday night’s 76ers vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics’ hot streak on home hardwood also extends to the sportsbooks, where they have posted against-the-spread victories in 10 of their last 11 outings. The team has also been a consistently strong bet as a home underdog this season, going 9-0 ATS while claiming outright victories in eight of those contests.

Boston has enjoyed regular success when facing the Sixers in recent years, claiming SU wins in 15 of 17 meetings since Nov. 2014, including an 8-1 SU record in nine home dates. The Celtics also have held the upper hand in clashes with Philadelphia this season, going 4-1 SU and ATS while claiming victory by double-digit margins in all four of those wins.

But despite their impressive Game 1 victory and the clear edge they hold on the trends, the Celtics continue to lag as +195 underdogs on the NBA playoff series prices after opening the series as a +310 bet, as they prepare to host a Sixers squad that has avoided consecutive SU losses in 29 outings since March 1.

Philadelphia has compiled a 24-5 SU record during that stretch, highlighted by a 17-game SU win streak that only ended with a 113-103 loss to Miami as 6.5-point home chalk in Game 2 of their first-round clash with the Heat. However, the 76ers’ loss in Game 1 put the brakes on a nine-game SU run on the road, and marked their most lopsided defeat since dropping a 113-91 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers as 2.5-point home favorites on Nov. 27.

Newfound consistency also has contributed to Philadelphia’s resilience at the sportsbooks, with strong -220 odds on the NBA series prices to rebound and ultimately dispose of the Celtics in this round.

The 76ers also have displayed staying power on the NBA championship odds, where they are pegged at +1000. That marks an improvement over the +1500 odds they sported entering the postseason, and puts them well ahead of the Celtics, who continue to lag as a +5000 bet to claim their first NBA title since 2008.