NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Are Dating

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ben Simmons is about to step into a brighter limelight than the one basketball has cast upon him.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard and reality television star Kendall Jenner are dating, The New York Post’s Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler reported Tuesday night on “Page Six,” citing multiple sources. The Simmons-Jenner relationship reportedly has been running for “a few weeks,” and sources have spotted them recently on dates at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and Vandal restaurant in New York City.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” a witness told Mohr and Siegler. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

Simmons, who is coming off a fine debut NBA season, previously dated singer Tinashe.

Jenner most recently dated Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.