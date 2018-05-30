Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Blake Swihart Making First Career Start At First

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Blake Swihart will make his first career start at first base, as the Boston Red Sox look to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Swihart continues to see an increase in playing time after the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment last Friday and will give Mitch Moreland a breather. The 26-year-old will bat eighth in the matinee.

The Red Sox hope Swihart sees an uptick in production with more playing time. It’s been a struggle for the “catcher,” who’s hitting just .139 with only two RBIs in limited time this season.

The Red Sox once again will be without Mookie Betts. The outfielder continues to get time off while recovering from side tightness that has now kept him out of the last four games. Dustin Pedroia also gets the day off following the night game.

The lineup shuffle will slide Rafael Devers into the cleanup spot. He’s looking to extend an 11-game on-base streak, and the third baseman also has a hit in each of his last three games.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start on the mound for the Red Sox. He’s been roughed up by the Blue Jays in the past, especially at home, where he has a 7.43 ERA against Toronto in five home starts. However, the Red Sox have been very good behind the left-hander this season, winning nine of his 10 starts. He’ll be opposed by Toronto right-hander Sam Gaviglio.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays finale:

RED SOX (38-17)

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Blake Swihart, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley, Jr., RF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (25-30)

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Yangervis Solarte, SS

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Devon Travis, 2B

Curtis Granderson, LF

Luke Maile, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Sam Gaviglio, RHP (2-0, 2.30 ERA)