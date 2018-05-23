NFL Rumors: Eagles Turned Down This Trade Offer For Nick Foles

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

After his brilliant MVP performance in Super Bowl LII, Nick Foles was in high demand.

With Carson Wentz slated to return from a torn ACL in 2018, it was thought that the Philadelphia Eagles would opt to trade Foles, who’s trade value probably never would be higher.

But the Eagles, so far, have opted not to trade their backup quarterback, but they apparently turned down a deal that would have netted them a fairly high draft pick.

NFL Media’s Mike Silver reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Cleveland Browns offered the Eagles the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but the Eagles turned down the offer after running it by Foles who reportedly wanted to stay in Philly.

The Browns then turned their attention to Tyrod Taylor — who they acquired from the Buffalo Bills — before drafting Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick.

It’s understandable why Foles would want to stay in Philadelphia, especially after they gave him a raise and added incentives to his 2018 contract following the Super Bowl win.

If Wentz does come back healthy, as most expect, Foles can go back to being the backup having already delivered the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Plus, who wants to go to the Browns?