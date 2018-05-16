NFL Rumors: Patriots Free Up Cap Room By Tweaking Phillip Dorsett’s Contract

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett ensured his spot on the training camp roster by reportedly agreeing to a restructured contract.

Dorsett was a due a $450,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of training camp. That was reduced to $150,000, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday. The tweaked deal now also includes $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $150,000 in reception incentives.

The restructured contract opens up $200,000 in 2018 salary cap space, according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan. Benzan currently has the Patriots with just over $12 million in cap room.

Dorsett is competing in a crowded group of Patriots wide receivers. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater are locks to make the roster. Three or four of Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Cody Hollister and Chris Lacy are expected to join them on the receiver depth chart.

The Patriots declined to pick up Dorsett’s fifth-year option in 2019. The Patriots acquired the 2015 first-round pick for quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last September.