Blake Swihart’s Agent Asks Red Sox To Trade His Client; Dave Dombrowski Responds

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Blake Swihart’s days with the Boston Red Sox might be numbered.

Despite having a great spring training, the switch-hitting catcher/utility player has had little-to-no role with the team this season. And during a press conference Tuesday to discuss the injury to Carson Smith, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski admitted that Swihart’s role likely won’t change anytime soon.

With Swihart currently serving as the last man off the bench, his agent, The Legacy Agency’s Brodie Scoffield, has asked Boston to trade his client, NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported Wednesday.

“Yes. We’ve had conversations with the team, and they’re aware of how we feel,” Scoffield told Drellich on Tuesday. “Blake’s in a really difficult position. We’ve got a switch-hitter, offensive impact player, and his bat deserves a chance to be in the lineup.

“Blake’s not the type of player that’s going to ask or demand a trade (on his own). He’s focused on what’s in front of him and happy having a positive impact on the team and the situation at hand. That being said, I don’t think we’re building any type of trade value, nor helping him progress as a ballplayer, nor is the team really being served by him in this role.”

So, will the Red Sox grant Scoffield’s request?

Drellich asked Dombrowski that very question in an email, and here’s the response he got:

Dave Dombrowski via email on the request to trade Blake Swihart: "Always listen to the player/agent and understand their desire to play. However, do not have any set policy about this type of request." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 16, 2018

At the end of the day, the Red Sox don’t have to trade Swihart if they don’t want to. But with Smith potentially looking at an extended trip to the disabled list, the Red Sox suddenly have become even thinner in the bullpen, and Swihart could be a valuable trade chip in filling that need.

Still, it remains possible that Boston could wait until the July 31 trade deadline to see if a greater need presents itself, such as starting pitching or offensive production in the outfield. Or, while unlikely at this point, Boston could decide to give Swihart a look behind the dish, as the team’s catching tandem of Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon currently ranks last in Major League Baseball in most offensive categories.

In any event, the Red Sox clearly have a difficult situation on their hands. When it gets resolved, however, remains to be seen.