NFL Rumors: Patriots Releasing 2017 Third-Round Pick Antonio Garcia

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots reportedly are cutting ties with a 2017 third-round pick after just one season.

The Patriots are releasing offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with a non-football injury designation, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday. Garcia missed the entire 2017 season on the non-football illness list with reported blood clots in his lungs. Garcia had dropped to 260 pounds during the season.

Garcia was expected to be in the mix to replace left tackle Nate Solder, who departed for the New York Giants in free agency. The Patriots drafted offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Friday he expects Wynn and Brown to compete for the left tackle spot while keeping Marcus Cannon at right tackle.

The Patriots traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Garcia 85th overall out of Troy. The Patriots packaged the 96th and 124th overall picks to move up with the Detroit Lions. The Lions drafted wide receiver Kenny Golladay and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with those selections.

The Patriots are left with Wynn, Brown, Cannon, LaAdrian Waddle, Cole Croston, Andrew Jelks, Ulrick John and Matt Tobin at offensive tackle. Wynn is undersized at 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, while Brown is listed at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds. Scarnecchia said Brown weighs 380 pounds Friday, however.