Patriots Fans Will Love Brad Stevens’ Response To Question About Eagles

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics have been a resilient bunch this season, finding ways to win while overcoming one injury after another.

As they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA playoffs, C’s head coach Brad Stevens was asked about the parallels between the C’s and the 76ers’ neighbor, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles showed great resolve in overcoming a handful of injuries themselves, including that of their quarterback Carson Wentz, en route to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

So when the question about the Eagles and Celtics’ resilience was posited, Stevens had the perfect response.

Brad Stevens is asked if he sees a parallel between the Celtics and the Eagles in terms of their respective abilities to overcome adversity. Coach responds, “I’m a @Patriots fan.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2018

Expertly handled.

Though Stevens’ heart lies with the Patriots, we can’t help but think he’d probably rather the end result of the season being similar to that of the Eagles.

Well, this time around, at least.