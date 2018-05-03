Patriots’ Trent Brown Dismisses Weight Concerns: ‘I Move Well For A Big Guy’

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a league full of towering offensive tackles and trailer-sized nose guards, none are larger than Trent Brown.

At 6-foot-8, 355 pounds, Brown, whom the New England Patriots acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade during the 2018 NFL Draft, is the heaviest player currently on an NFL roster. The only other player listed at more than 350 pounds is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, who checks in at 352.

And Brown’s listed weight might be on the conservative side. According to reports, the 25-year-old offensive tackle has weighed close to 400 pounds in the past.

Brown was peppered with questions about his weight Thursday during his first meeting with New England reporters. He insisted it hasn’t negatively impacted his play or hindered his conditioning.

“I move well for a big guy,” the 2015 seventh-round draft pick said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen.”

Brown, whom Pro Football Focus graded as the league’s 21st-best offensive tackle in 2017, said the Niners never expressed displeasure with his size, and that he wasn’t offended by critics saying he was out of shape last season.

“If you watch the film, I don’t think it will show,” he said. “I still did my job at a high level.”

Brown also said he doesn’t have a particular target weight in mind as he prepares for his first season as a Patriot.

“They just said I could get wherever I feel comfortable,” he said.

Asked how low that was, Brown responded: “As low as I can be. … We’ll see.”

Brown primarily played as a right tackle for the 49ers, who had perennial Pro Bowler Joe Staley holding down the left side. He’s played both positions during his career, however — he started one game at left tackle last season and another in 2016 — and said he feels comfortable at either spot.

The Patriots currently have an established starter in Marcus Cannon at right tackle but a question mark on the left following the offseason departure of longtime pillar Nate Solder. Brown, 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, veteran LaAdrian Waddle and second-year pros Tony Garcia and Cole Croston will be among those competing for that spot this summer.

Brown missed the final six games of last season with a shoulder injury but said he will be ready in time for training camp.