Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Can’t Stop Raving About Brandin Cooks’ Speed

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Rams’ first day of OTAs had head coach Sean McVay ecstatic over his new wide receiver.

Brandin Cooks, who was acquired by the Rams via a trade with the New England Patriots in April, had the reigning NFL Coach of the Year ranting and raving about his quickness on the field.

In a video posted by USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva, McVay is heard asking, “How fast is Brandin Cooks?” after he sprinted down the field to snag a deep pass.

But it didn’t stop there.

“How about how fast Cooks looked on that strike?” and, “How about how fast Cooks is … is that awesome?” were phrases the jovial coach uttered in giddiness — making it seem like trading the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft to acquire Cooks was worth it.

It’s safe to say McVay is a fan of the 24-year-old, who could be a big threat to opponents this upcoming season. Cooks posted his third consecutive 1,000 receiving yard season in 2017, when he caught seven touchdowns from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

If the wide receiver and Rams QB Jared Goff can build that sort of trust during OTAs, the Rams easily could make another run at the postseason.