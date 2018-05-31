Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reveals What John Farrell Said To Him After Getting Hired

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and ex-Sox skipper John Farrell have communicated just once since Cora was hired, but the exchange was somewhat memorable.

Shortly after Farrell was fired by the Sox following their American League Division Series loss to the Houston Astros, he promptly was replaced by Cora.

And upon Cora getting introduced in Boston, he exchanged text messages with his predecessor. During an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” Cora shed some light on what Farrell — who now does some television work for ESPN in addition to a role as a scout with the Cincinnati Reds — told him.

“Actually we exchanged texts right after I was named the manager of the Red Sox,” Cora said. “He texted me, congratulated me. He told me about the group, how good of a group it is and whenever I need him just give him a call.

“I haven’t called him yet, but I know he’s pulling for me,” Cora continued. “I feel for John, he was my pitching coach in 2007. A great baseball man and hopefully he’s doing well with the Reds organization. I know he’s working for ESPN too, so that’s good.”

While Farrell’s tenure in Boston had a far-from-ideal ending, he does know what it is like to both win a ring and hit low points while managing the Sox. For that reason, he certainly isn’t a bad outlet for the first-year manager.