Former Cav Isaiah Thomas Pokes Fun At Himself Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 1

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Several players who were on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Opening Night roster will be watching the NBA Finals from the couch, including Isaiah Thomas.

The current Los Angeles Lakers point guard was one of five players dealt by the Cavs as part of their fire sale at the trade deadline back in February. But while Thomas’ tenure in Cleveland was short-lived and reportedly very tumultuous, the two-time All-Star isn’t afraid to laugh about the situation.

Mere hours before Game 1 of the Finals at Oracle Arena, Thomas posted an Instagram photo from one of his 15 games played with the Cavaliers alongside LeBron James and J.R. Smith, coupled with the caption “#TBT let’s get it lol.”

We wonder how Dwayne Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert feel about watching their former team battle the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.