Roger Clemens Has Surprising Choice For Red Sox Player He’s Most Excited To Watch

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are in Houston for a four-game set against the defending champion Astros, and retired pitcher Roger Clemens will be in attendance.

In fact, the ex-Sox and ‘Stros righty will be on the Boston radio call as the it faces arguably the biggest test of the season.

And with Mookie Betts (who won’t be in the lineup Thursday) and J.D. Martinez mashing, while Chris Sale mows down hitters, there certainly are plenty of players he could be looking forward to seeing over the next few days.

But the player The Rocket is most excited to watch is … Joe Kelly?

The Sox starter-turned-reliever has become a bit of a cult hero in Boston after inciting a brawl by plunking Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin in April. But while his notoriety has increased around the city and league, so has his performance. Kelly has become one of the game’s best late-inning, no-closing relievers, serving as a quality bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.

So why is Clemens so excited to see Kelly at Minute Maid Park? He explained during an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe.”

“I’m telling you what, still one of my favorites of all is Joe Kelly out of the bullpen,” Clemens said. “I’d love to see him as a starter … but Joe Kelly his stuff is electric, man, I love this guy. I love the way he actually closes up a little bit when he delivers the baseball to home plate, so it makes it very difficult on right-handers. His stuff is superior out of the bullpen. I just love it when he comes in the game to watch him go to work.”

While Kelly may be a bit of a unique choice, he certainly has been compelling to watch this season. And though the performance of a slew of Sox through the first two months is not to be ignored, neither is Kelly’s work out of the back end of the bullpen.