Browns’ Damarious Randall Won’t Buy Fans Jerseys After Tweet Goes Viral

Photo via Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports/Images

If you were one of the millions hoping to possibly score a jersey from Damarious Randall, it’s not going to happen.

The Cleveland Browns safety tweeted May 28 if the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, he would buy everyone who retweeted his tweet a jersey.

As of Thursday, it generated well over one million retweets, and if you consider the price of what a jersey costs, Randall would be spending quite a bit of money — money that would exceed his 2018 base salary of $1,090,381.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to get over 100 (retweets),” Randall said, via the Associated Press. “I didn’t think people were going to actually view that as a serious tweet from me. But obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and I mean now I’m actually excited about it. It is a great, great opportunity to interact with the fans and we’re just going to watch the series and just see how everything folds out.”

Despite being excited about how viral the tweet went, Randall said it was just a joke.

“I definitely didn’t think it would go as viral as it did. I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fan base is, I mean, it’s just really encouraging.”

So, even though no one will be receiving a jersey, Randall did make it a point to say that is the Cavs emerge as championships, he’ll find a way to do something for the fans … just not something that will cost him millions of dollars.