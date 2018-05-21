Roger Goodell Issues Sports Betting Statement, Asks Congress For ‘Uniform Standards’

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL has long benefited from gambling — both legal and illegal — while also taking direct and indirect measures to benefit from gambling. The Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas would be the most recent example of that.

Yet the NFL has long tried to distance itself from gambling, and its holier-than-thou stance on sports gambling was tested last week when the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law that kept most states from legalizing sports betting. The Supreme Court decision essentially gives states the right to decide whether to legalize sports gambling, and it’s assumed some states won’t take long to take advantage of that development.

How the NFL maneuvers those waters remains to be seen, but we got our first idea Monday morning when the league issued this statement from commissioner Roger Goodell.

As it was for my predecessors, there is no greater priority for me as the Commissioner of the National Football League than protecting the integrity of our sport. Our fans, our players and our coaches deserve to know that we are doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field. This week’s ruling by the Supreme Court has no effect on that unwavering commitment.

We have spent considerable time planning for the potential of broadly legalized sports gambling and are prepared to address these changes in a thoughtful and comprehensive way, including substantial education and compliance trainings for our clubs, players, employees and partners. These efforts include supporting commonsense legislation that protects our players, coaches and fans and maintains public confidence in our games. We are asking Congress to enact uniform standards for states that choose to legalize sports betting that include, at a minimum, four core principles: