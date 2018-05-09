Warriors’ Draymond Green Crashes Pelicans’ Huddle, Peaks At Next Play

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

How much of an edge did Draymond Green gain by being sly?

The Golden State Warriors forward joined the New Orleans Pelicans’ huddle during Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series, providing fans with one of the postseason’s most comical moments. His huddle drop-in came in the first quarter, and Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo and head coach Alvin Gentry didn’t seem to notice Green’s presence before referees ushered him away.

Green ultimately led the Warriors to a 113-104 series-clinching victory, scoring 19 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

He said afterward he was able to preview the Pelicans’ plans in their huddle.

“I saw the play,” Green said, per The Mercury News’ Melissa Rohlin. “They were watching something of us. It was good.”

Green’s huddle antics didn’t bother Gentry.

“I didn’t see any reason to get upset about it or anything, Gentry said, Per Rohlin. “We’re talking and doing what we do. And that’s Draymond.”

Kevin Durant found Green’s visit to the Pelicans’ huddle amusing.

“His — I don’t want to call them antics — but his passion for the game, passion for winning and competing, it shines bright even through things like going to somebody else’s huddle,” Durant said, per Rohlin. “It’s pretty cool, it’s pretty fun to see as a basketball player.”

All’s apparently fair in the playoffs.