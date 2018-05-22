Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors were rolling at Oracle Arena on Sunday, and they’ll look to continue that trend Tuesday.

Golden State holds a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference finals tilt with the Houston Rockets after dusting the opposition 126-85 in Game 3. With the series lead and momentum on their side, the Warriors surely will look to give themselves a convincing 3-1 advantage before the series shifts back to Houston with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT