NBA

Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

by on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 7:24PM
2,492
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and forward Draymond Green

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors were rolling at Oracle Arena on Sunday, and they’ll look to continue that trend Tuesday.

Golden State holds a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference finals tilt with the Houston Rockets after dusting the opposition 126-85 in Game 3. With the series lead and momentum on their side, the Warriors surely will look to give themselves a convincing 3-1 advantage before the series shifts back to Houston with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties