Will Pelicans’ DeMarcus Cousins Join These NBA Stars On Superteam?

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

A close reading of DeMarcus Cousins’ social-media activity suggests he’s planning something big.

The New Orleans Pelicans center unfollowed his team on Instagram Tuesday night, according to NBC Sports’ Dane Carbaugh. He’s set to become a free agent July 1, and the Pelicans are unlikely to offer him the max contract he reportedly wants. Does his Instagram breakup mean he’s leaving the Big Easy?

One eagle-eyed Instagram user asked Cousins why he unfollowed the Pelicans. “Cause I’m grown” was his response.

Cousins wasn’t done there.

He immediately followed Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle, according to Clutch Points’ Shane Mickle. With George heavily rumored to join the Lakers this summer as a free agent, many now are speculating Cousins might follow (in the literal and physical senses) him there.

Those players likely would boost the Lakers, who endured a 35-47 season and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

So is Cousins trying to tell us something before he has anything to announce formally?