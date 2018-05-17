NBA Rumors: How 76ers Could Land Both LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard This Summer

Photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

This certainly would be a way to complete “The Process.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the way up in the NBA, and they look like a team that’s nearly ready to contend for a title.

Adding the best player in the world certainly would help. So, too, would adding another top-five player. That might seem crazy, but The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor laid out a way in which the Sixers could acquire both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard this summer.

Getting James to Philly is (relatively) easy. He’s expected to opt out of his contract in the offseason, and a youth-laden team on the rise like the Sixers should be very enticing to the superstar.

Getting Leonard would be a little more difficult, as Philly would have to acquire him from the San Antonio Spurs. According to O’Connor, the Spurs seek a “grand slam” package in a potential trade for the star.

But …

Writes O’Connor: “If I were the Sixers, I’d push hard for Kawhi Leonard, who’s spent time rehabbing in New York under the care of Dr. Jonathan Glashow, the 76ers’ chief medical officer. If the Sixers went all in with a monster trade package headlined by Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington, the no. 10 pick, draft-and-stashes, and Jerryd Bayless’s salary, they could theoretically have a Big Three with Embiid, Simmons, and Leonard, and still retain max cap space to sign James if J.J. Redick agreed to a deal worth less than $10 million annually. If Philly can get assurances of both Leonard’s health — Glashow must know — and James’s interest in joining the team, then that admittedly rich trade package is reasonable.”

That’s a scary thought for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and really any team not named the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oh, and don’t count out the Lakers, either, O’Connor writes. He thinks L.A. could offer a similar trade package for Leonard, or they could just sign James and Paul George to fast-forward on their own rebuild.