Luka Doncic, Top NBA Draft Prospect, Still Undecided On U.S. Move In 2018

Photo via Juan Carlos Garcia Mate/Pacific Press/Sipa USA/USA TODAY Network

Luka Doncic is running out of time to make up his mind.

The Slovenian basketball star said Thursday at a press conference he hasn’t decided whether to leave his current team, Real Madrid, for the NBA this summer. He’s considered a potential No. 1 overall pick but he’ll wait until after the EuroLeague Final Four to determine his immediate future.

“Ι’m not sure if these are the last two games (in EuroLeague),” Doncic said, per Eurohoops.net’s Alex Madrid. “We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season.”

Doncic, 19, reportedly has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, but his comments suggest he’s still considering pulling his name out of the reckoning by the June 11 early entry withdrawal deadline.

The 6-foot-6 guard is thought to play with the versatility that’s increasingly required in the current NBA era.

The NBA Draft will take place June 21. The Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hakws own the first, second and third overall picks, respectively, in the NBA Draft. The Memphis Grizzlies (fourth), Dallas Mavericks (fifth) and Orlando Magic (sixth).

One reason for Doncic’s reluctance to confirm his United States move might be that he has his heart set on playing for a certain team, whose first-round pick lies after the top six. Or perhaps he’s just being polite toward his current team during crunch time as he tries to lead it to a Euroleague title.