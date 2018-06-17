World Cup

Brazil Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Group E Game Online

by on Sun, Jun 17, 2018 at 12:00PM
Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Many expect Brazil to claim the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and their quest to do just that begins Sunday.

The South American powerhouse is a perennial contender and this campaign they certainly have the assets in all thirds to emerge victorious. In order to do that, they’ll first need to get past Switzerland in their Group E opening match. Switzerland won’t be a breeze, even if its No. 6 position in the FIFA rankings is a touch lofty.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Switzerland online.

When: Sunday, June 17, at 2 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

