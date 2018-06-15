Egypt Vs. Uruguay: Pharaohs Fall In World Cup On Jose Gimenez’s Late Goal

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jose Gimenez spared Uruguay from a stuttering start at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Uruguay defender headed in the winning goal Friday against Egypt in the 89th minute of their 2018 World Cup opener. Uruguay now moves level on points with Russia in Group A, although “La Celeste” still trails the host nation on goal difference.

Uruguay was favored to win, but its day seemed destined to end in disappointment due to Egypt’s dogged defending and its own inability to create many scoring chances. Meanwhile, the Pharaohs weathered Mohamed Salah’s absence and looked to earn a surprise point through collective effort.

All this was the case until Egypt gave away a last-minute free kick, which Carlos Sanchez lofted into Egypt’s penalty area.

Gimenez gives Uruguay the lead in the 89th minute! pic.twitter.com/SlBmzx9TAX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Sanchez is in the lineup for his defensive prowess but he’s showing a knack for goal-scoring lately.

2 – Uruguay defender José Giménez has now scored in consecutive appearances for the national team (also against Uzbekistan). Breakthrough. #EGYURU #URU #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

Egypt is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1990, but its wait for a first win continues.

5 – No African team has played as many World Cup games without winning a single one than Egypt (D2 L3). Hurdle. #EGYURU #EGY #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

Man of the match: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy backstopped Egypt’s determined defense and made three saves.

Next up

Egypt plays Russia on Tuesday, and Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in the teams’ second Group A game.