Portugal Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Spain and Portugal will meet Friday in a clash of soccer heavyweights when they play what might be the best group stage game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Spain won the 2008 and 2012 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup, and a lot of those players are back for their 2018 run. Portugal is coming off a 2016 European Championship triumph over France, and they still have Cristiano Ronaldo — arguably the best player on the planet.

Spain fired its coach two days before its World Cup opener, though, so that’s an interesting storyline to monitor.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Portugal online.

When: Friday, June 15, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO