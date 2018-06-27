England Vs. Belgium Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage will conclude with one of the most highly anticipated games of the tournament.

England will play Belgium on Thursday in their World Cup 2018 Group G finale, having already secured their places in the Round of 16. The teams enter the game tied for first place, having won an equal number of points (six), scored the same amount of goals (eight) and conceded two apiece. If the game ends in a draw, fair-play points will decide Group G’s winner. England has a slight edge over Belgium in this regard coming into the game. Oddsmakers have installed England as the slightest of favorites.

Let’s look at the England vs. Belgium betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

England win: +165

Belgium win: +190

Draw: +210

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +130

Under: -155

NESN.com’s picks: Belgium win, under

After shouldering its sky-high expectations so far, Belgium will prove its mettle against England. The Red Devils won’t fear the Three Lions, largely due to the fact many play in England’s Premier League and know how their abilities match up against their opponents. The game likely will hinge on one or two magic moments, and Belgium holds a decided advantage in this regard. We just have a hunch. Bet on Beglium.

The teams have been among World Cup 2018’s top scoring sides after Gameday 2, but their attacking prowess will fade under the pressure that accompanies this decisive game. England’s Harry Kane enjoys a 5-4 lead over Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku in the World Cup Golden Boot race. Expect both to score but just once. Take the under.