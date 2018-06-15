France Vs. Australia Odds, Pick: Les Blues Heavy Favorites In World Cup Game

Photo via Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Everyone seemingly expects France to fly out of the starting gate.

Les Blues will face Australia at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C opener. France sits seventh in FIFA’s latest rankings, and many predict it will contend to win the tournament. Australia is ranked 36th and enters the tournament with low expectations.

Let’s look at the France vs. Australia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

France win -425

Australia win +950

Draw +575

Total goals: 2.5

OVER -125

Under +105

NESN.com’s picks: France win, over

The oddsmakers have good reason to doubt Australia. The Socceroos endured coaching upheaval in the buildup to the World Cup and can boast just few players with experience in Europe’s biggest leagues, on of whom is 38-year-old forward Tim Cahill. Meanwhile, France’s squad is young, talented, experienced and deep. Resist the urge to seek big returns and take France.

France will blow out at least one of its Group C opponents in Group C, and Australia is the most likely candidate. Les Blues should score again and again, and Australia might sneak a goal of its own. The over looks like a good pick.