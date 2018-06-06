How Andrew Bogut Turned Draymond Green Into NBA Defensive Wiz

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

Draymond Green wouldn’t have found his place in the NBA without Andrew Bogut.

The Golden State Warriors star credited Bogut on Tuesday for teaching him how to play NBA defense well. The Warriors acquired Bogut via trade in March 2012, just three months before they drafted Green out of Michigan State University.

“I’ll never forget it,” Green told Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in an interview for ESPN. “My first day out at Golden State he was teaching me different things you could do that you couldn’t do in college and throughout the course of that year just teaching me positioning.

“I wouldn’t be half the defender I am without Andrew Bogut. He taught me so much about defense that I owe all my success to him, defensively.”

Six years later, Green is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is on the brink of winning his third championship.

Bogut is playing in his native Australia, but we’re sure he has heard and appreciates Green’s massive compliment.