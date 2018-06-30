Is Sunday’s Start Biggest Of David Price’s Red Sox Career? Alex Rodriguez Thinks So

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

It only will be July 1, but Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has shaped up to be one of the biggest contests of the season.

In addition to first place in the American League East being on the line, it also will be an important test for Sox starter David Price.

The left-hander’s tumultuous season has been well-documented. He went from a good start to fading quickly by May, beginning with a one-inning outing against the Yankees on April 11 in which he allowed four runs before leaving the game with tingling in his hands. Things came to a head when he was scratched from his start against the Yankees in mid-May so he could get his hand evaluated, ultimately revealing mild carpal tunnel.

In the nine starts since, however, the southpaw has looked like the pitcher that won the Cy Young in 2012, going 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA.

But facing the Yankees with the division on the line — while opposing New York ace Luis Severino — undoubtedly is the biggest test of his season, and some are going as far to say his Red Sox career. In fact, in a Q&A with The Boston Globe, ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez asserted Sunday will be Price’s most important start in a Boston uniform.

“I think for Price, this is the biggest start of his early Boston career, especially needing to rebound from his last outing [against the Yankees], which was one inning.” Rodriguez said. “This is a national stage and it would be a nice coming-out party for him.”

Rodriguez didn’t stop there. The three-time MVP explained how this could be a situation Price finds himself in this postseason.

“And another thing to think about,” Rodriguez added, “it’s a little bit of a preview of what you’re going to see in October because Game 3 is probably where he’ll pitch in the playoffs because they’ll probably split up the lefties with (Rick) Porcello and with Price. (Joe) Torre used to say he’d always want his best pitcher pitching Game 3 because it’s the swing game. He’d always put Andy Pettitte there. For Severino, it’s the biggest start of his career because he’s on the national stage. He is considered one of the best pitchers in the game and the front-runner to be the Cy Young winner.”

The fate of the season doesn’t exactly balance on Sunday’s result, but suffice to say it will be an important night for Price.