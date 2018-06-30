Watch Rafael Devers Smack Grand Slam in First Inning Vs. Yankees

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

One night after the Boston Red Sox’s offense was stifled by New York Yankees pitching, youngster Rafael Devers gave it a jolt to begin Saturday’s contest.

The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning at Yankees Stadium, bringing up the 21-year-old third baseman.

New York starter Sonny Gray got Devers in a 1-2 count and put an 83 mph curveball on the outside edge of the plate. Devers took a big cut at it and the ball kept carrying, making it just barely out of the park.

Take a look:

GRAND SLAM Rafael Devers. The @RedSox jump out to a 4-0 lead over Sonny Gray & the Yankees in the 1st pic.twitter.com/exrOnfUUYl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 30, 2018

Not a bad way to give Sox starter Chris Sale some run support.

Of course, this is not the first time Devers has hit an impressive home run at Yankee Stadium. Shortly after his first big league call-up last season, Devers drilled a game-tying home run in New York in the ninth inning off an Aroldis Chapman fastball.