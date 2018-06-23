Japan Vs. Senegal Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s time for everyone’s favorite game show: Who wants to be a group winner?

Japan and Senegal will meet at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H game. The teams both surprisingly won their openers, and the winner of this Gameday 2 contest will emerge as the favorite to end first stage of World Cup 2018 atop the group.

Let’s look at the Japan vs. Senegal betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Japan win: +250

Senegal win: +130

Draw: +215

Total goals: 2

OVER: -140

Under: +115

NESN.com’s picks: Senegal win, over

After entering World Cup 2018 as Group H outsiders, Senegal and Japan upset the odds in their first game. We’ll now learn which side can cope better with the pressure increased expectations bring. The presences of stars like Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane, plus head coach Aliou Cisse’s tactical nous and feel for his team, suggest Senegal will outplay Japan and win the game. Bet on Senegal.

Japan’s strength lies in its attack, and the Samurai Blue should score against Senegal. Their problem will be keeping the Lions of Teranga from chewing up their weak defense. We don’t Japan to do so, and Senegal likely will score twice or more en route to victory. Take the over.