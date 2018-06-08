Jeff Horn Vs. Terence Crawford Betting: Odds For Welterweight Bout

Photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember Jeff Horn?

Yeah, the guy who won a controversial decision over Manny Pacquiao in their July 2017 bout. Well, he’s back and he’ll be stepping into the ring opposite Terence Crawford on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford, who is 32-0 with 23 knockouts in his professional career, currently is a heavy favorite to take Horn’s WBO welterweight title. The 30-year-old is a -750 chalk, according to Oddsshark, based on the fact that Crawford continues to dismantle anyone he steps in the ring against. He has defeated seven of his last nine opponents by way of knockout and won multiple titles at lightweight and light welterweight before moving up to take on Horn.

As for Horn, the Australian currently sports +475 odds. He defeated Gary Corcoran in his last fight and is 18-0-1 in his professional career.