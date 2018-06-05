LeBron James Has Perfect Response To Critics Of His Game 1 Body Language

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James has taken some heat (shocker) for his body language during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench huddle before overtime of their Game 1 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

A video went viral Monday that showed a dejected James on the bench not interacting with a number of teammates, including J.R. Smith, who’s last-second gaffe cost the Cavs a chance to steal Game 1 in regulation. With the game tied with 4.5 seconds remaining, Cavs guard George Hill missed a free throw, but Smith corralled the rebound. Instead of going back up with the ball, though, Smith dribbled out toward halfcourt believing the Cavs had the lead.

James urged Smith to go toward the hoop, but the Cavs never got off a quality look and eventually fell in OT.

James was asked about the criticism of his leadership Tuesday, and King James’s response was spot-on.

“I don’t care. I don’t care at all (about the criticism),” James said, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “We’re in the NBA Finals. I mean, how much more picking up of teammates do you want me to do?”

Truer words have never been spoken.

The 33-year-old star has done everything humanly possible to carry a team with one fringe star and a bunch of role players to the NBA Finals. James has played at an otherworldly level all season, including dropping 51 points in the Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

All James needed was for his teammate to know the score during the closing seconds of a Finals game, and the Cavs might have stolen Game 1 from the seemingly invincible Warriors.

But as it stands, James and the Cavs are two games away from elimination and, perhaps, two games away from his career in Cleveland ending.