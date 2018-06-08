NBA Mock Draft 2018: First-Round Pick Projections For Every Team

Photo via Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Golden State Warriors only one win away from winning the 2018 NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the attention of the basketball soon will shift almost entirely to the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in an interesting position ahead of the June 21 draft. They don’t have a general manager or president of basketball operations after Bryan Colangelo resigned Thursday. Head coach Brett Brown is taking over Colangelo’s role on an interim basis, and while he’s proven to be a very good coach, having your coach in that position so close to the draft is far from ideal.

Furthermore, this is arguably the most important offseason in franchise history. The 76ers have the 10th pick in the draft (via the Los Angeles Lakers) and enough salary cap space to sign a superstar with a max contract.

This could be a make or break offseason for the 76ers. Any mistakes could result in them not making the leap to a legitimate championship contender. The process of reaching that championship level begins with the draft.

Here our second 2018 NBA Mock Draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

9. New York Knicks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

18. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, SG, Troy Brown

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves): Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder): Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State

21. Utah Jazz: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

23. Indiana Pacers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

27. Boston Celtics: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova

28. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State