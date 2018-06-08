NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Mike Zarren ‘Top Candidate’ For Sixers GM Job

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Zarren’s services might be in demand this summer.

The Boston Celtics assistant general manager is a leading contender to replace Bryan Colangelo as general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Zarren reportedly interviewed for the job in 2013, but the Sixers instead hired Sam Hinke. Five-plus years and one giant Twitter scandal later, the Sixers might resurrect their previous interest in Zarren.

Zarren has been part of the Celtics organization for 10 years and currently serves as team counsel, in addition to his duties as assistant G.M. He a crucial member of president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s staff and is instrumental in executing the Celtics’ offseason planns.

Colangelo resigned as Sixers president of basketball operations Thursday in the aftermath of a team investigation, which revealed his wife operated burner Twitter accounts through which she defended her husband and criticized Sixers players. Head coach Brett Brown reportedly will handle the basketball operations duties in the interim until the team can replace Colangelo.

Other candidates to lead the Sixers include current team vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley and team vice president and chief of staff Ned Cohen.