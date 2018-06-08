Rob Gronkowski’s Brother Calls ‘Fake News’ On Trade Rumors Involving Patriots Star

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Breathe easy, New England Patriots fans. It appears Rob Gronkowski is not being traded after all.

Patriot Nation was put on high alert Friday after rumors circulating on Twitter and Reddit suggested Gronkowski might have played his final game in New England.

Reddit user “Redditlover1981,” who correctly reported earlier in the week that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman could be facing a four-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test, teased a “MAJOR” development involving “a current multi-year Patriot” that would become public Friday afternoon

Others on Twitter, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, speculated the story could be a Gronkowski trade. For close to an hour, it appeared Gronkowski’s days in New England truly might be over.

Then, Gronkowski’s older brother, former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski, took to Twitter to squash the rumors. They’re nothing more than “fake news,” he wrote.

Sounds like fake news https://t.co/GX1TIeuQxD — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) June 8, 2018

Minutes later, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston echoed the elder Gronkowski’s tweet. The Patriots star, Curran reported, was not being traded.

Resume your Friday. I am told there is "zero truth" to imminent Gronk trade. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 8, 2018

Even in the depths of the offseason, the Patriots always find a way to keep things interesting.