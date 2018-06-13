NESN Red Sox Podcast: Is Eventual Steven Wright Decision A No-Brainer?

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will have a difficult decision to make when Drew Pomeranz returns from the disabled list.

…actually, the decision might be rather easy.

Steven Wright has been so good recently, particularly in his two starts with Pomeranz sidelined, that it’s hard to imagine the Red Sox removing the knuckleballer from their rotation even when everyone is healthy. That would mean Pomeranz could be destined for the bullpen, where he hasn’t pitched extensively since the 2015 season with the Oakland Athletics.

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall broke down Boston’s eventual pitching decision in the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast” and couldn’t help but view the situation as a no-brainer for manager Alex Cora.

They also looked at the Red Sox’s recent offensive issues with runners in scoring position, Rafael Devers’ rocky sophomore season and whether it’s fair to second guess Boston’s decision to release Hanley Ramirez and put so much faith in Blake Swihart.

