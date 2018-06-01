NESN Soccer Show: Calm Before World Cup 2018 Storm? There’s No Such Thing

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick in just under two weeks, and nothing’s quiet on the soccer front.

Five days after leading Real Madrid to victory in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, head coach Zinedine Zidane shocked the world by resigning. What could make the legendary player and coach step down after two-and-a-half years of unqualified success?

After tying a bow on the Champions League final, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard shift focus to off-field storylines — such as Will Smith’s and Nicky Jam’s official World Cup 2018 song and the use of VAR at the tournament, which is bound to be controversial. Finally, FOX Sports’ Luke Van Patten offers a preview of the network’s World Cup coverage plans.

