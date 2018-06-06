NFL Exec Believes Patriots’ Sony Michel Could Have ‘Alvin Kamara-Type Season’

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots might have something special in Sony Michel.

Ever since the Patriots selected the Georgia product 31st overall the 2018 NFL Draft, expectations have skyrocketed for the versatile running back. At least one NFL executive, in fact, believes Michel could have a rookie season akin to the one Alvin Kamara just had for the New Orleans Saints.

“Sony Michel has the potential to have an Alvin Kamara-type season,” the executive recently told ESPN’s Mike Sando. “He has major medical concerns, but New England tends to draft and replace those guys, turning them out every four years, anyway.”

The unidentified executive also has high expectations (and some reservations) for offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who New England selected 23rd overall.

“My biggest concern with Wynn is durability and that he is an average athlete, but they have one of the best line coaches and one of the best quarterbacks for getting rid of the ball, so they will be fine.”

Expecting Michel to put up Kamara-like numbers might be unfair. But even if he comes relatively close, the Patriots will have a true game-change in the backfield.

Kamara was an absolute force last season. The Tennessee alum rushed for 728 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 81 passes for 826 yards and five TDs. His 1,901 all-purpose yards ranked third in the NFL, and helped him earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as well as a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Can Michel really duplicate that production? We’ll find out soon enough.