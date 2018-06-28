NFL Fines Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson For Workplace Misconduct

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jerry Richardson’s bad behavior has prompted the NFL to hit him where it hurts: in his pockets.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday in a statement he’s fining the Carolina Panthers owner $2.75 million after independent investigator Mary Jo White substantiated allegations of Richardson’s workplace misconduct as owner. During six-plus months of investigating, White concluded the troubling allegations a woman ex-employee revealed in Sports Illustrated had taken place, as well as other unreported acts of misconduct. White also determined no other Panthers employees committed similar acts of workplace misconduct and the team never reported the allegations, or actions it took to resolve them, to the NFL.

“I appreciate Mary Jo White’s careful and thorough examination of these issues, and her thoughtful recommendations to the Panthers and the entire NFL,” Goodell said.

Most of Richardson’s $2.75 million fine will be used to support organizations — Beauty for Ashes Ministry, Inc.; Black Women’s Blueprint; Women of Color Network, Inc. are the first three the NFL named — that work to addressing race- and gender-based issues inside and outside of the workplace.

Richardson decided in December to sell the Panthers. David Tepper agreed to buy the team last month for $2.2 billion. Richardson, Tapper and the NFL are expected to finalize the sale next month.