NFL Rumors: Patriots Shopped Rob Gronkowski Three Days Before NFL Draft

The New England Patriots were not discussing tight end Rob Gronkowski in trade talks Friday, as was widely rumored. But the Patriots reportedly were willing to shop the tight end in April.

The Patriots were calling teams about potentially trading Gronkowski as recently as three days before the 2018 NFL Draft, a league source told ProFootballTalk.

The talks never got so far that quarterback Tom Brady had to intervene by threatening retirement, which has been reported, according to ProFootballTalk. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also called that report “hogwash” Tuesday.

Gronkowski, who considered retirement, confirmed he would play for the Patriots in 2018 two days before the 2018 NFL Draft, which began April 26, after meeting with his agent and head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots and Gronkowski reportedly now are working on a contract adjustment.

It makes sense that the Patriots would attempt to trade Gronkowski before receiving official confirmation he would be playing in 2018. It seems trade talks stopped after New England learned Gronkowski was on board for the upcoming season.