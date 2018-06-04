NFL Rumors: This Cassius Marsh Outburst Led To Release From Patriots

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh was light on details while describing his no-fun experience in New England. But more have emerged on what led to his sudden release days after the Patriots’ Week 11 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Marsh “pitched a fit over playing time” during halftime of the Patriots’ Mexico City game against the Raiders, which they ultimately won 33-8, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Monday. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe gave more details on that incident, reporting Marsh threw a Gatorade jug while the Patriots were leading 17-0 at the half. Marsh played just two snaps in that game and was inactive Week 10 against the Denver Broncos. He was dealing with a shoulder injury at the time.

Marsh was released two days after the Patriots’ win over the Raiders. He was claimed by the San Francisco 49ers a day later.

This is seemingly how Marsh described the outburst to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I confronted (Bill Belichick) about all the things that were going on,” Marsh said. “I won’t get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn’t a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut.”