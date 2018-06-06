Red Sox Notes: Steven Wright Shines In First Start For Boston This Season

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It was a good night for Steven Wright.

The knuckleballer made his first appearance as a starter after beginning the season in the bullpen, and tossed seven scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox in their 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night from Fenway Park.

Of Wright’s 95 pitches, 67 of those were strikes with nine swings and misses. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but high praise for his pitcher, despite a rocky first inning.

“It didn’t start the way he wanted to … (but) he settled down (and) he was outstanding,” Cora said after the victory, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “He gives you quality innings, we’ve seen it since he got back from the DL.”

Wright said after the game that he hasn’t been healthy on the mound since August 2016 and felt “excited, antsy and nervous” going into Tuesday’s start. He seemed to keep his emotions in check and was able to eat up innings, as he’s done all season.

“I was trying to go as deep as I was able to go,” Wright said. “Going seven was huge, especially for our bullpen.”

As for the future of the 33-year-old going forward, he’s just happy to be on the mound.

“We definitely need Drew (Pomeranz). I’ll do whatever they want me to do. I just want to pitch.”

Here are other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

— After the game, Cora said Jalen Beeks will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make the start for Boston on Thursday. The pitcher has a 2.56 ERA with the Paw Sox with 80 strikeouts through 10 starts.

“It makes sense to bring him up and get him here to see how he does,” Cora said after the game.

— Dustin Pedroia met with doctors Tuesday in regards to his surgically repaired left knee. Cora told reporters that “everything about the surgery is fine” and the second baseman is just dealing with some inflammation and will receive treatment Wednesday and resume baseball activities by Thursday.

— The offense collected six runs on 10 hits in the victory, with three batters having a two-hit night, including Jackie Bradley Jr.

“All around it was a good day for us,” Cora said.

— J.D. Martinez reclaimed the lead for most home runs in Major League Baseball when he hit his 20th blast of the season in the first inning. The slugger now has 13 home runs in 28 games at Fenway Park.