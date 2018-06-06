Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Was So Upset Over ‘Helpless’ Question

Tristan Thompson hasn’t been in the best mood thus far in the NBA Finals.
The Cleveland Cavaliers big man was ejected in the overtime period of Game 1, which prompted a shoving match with Draymond Green. While Thompson didn’t get tossed from Game 2, he grabbed headlines by his strong reaction to a question about whether he felt “helpless” defending Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
During his media availability Tuesday, Thompson explained why he was frustrated by the question.
“That was a dumb question,” Thompson told reporters, as captured by Sports Illustrated. “I mean, it just didn’t make sense. Do you feel helpless? I mean, you feel helpless if you’re getting robbed at gunpoint. That’s helpless. This is basketball. He’s (Curry) a two-time MVP, if he scores on you and you give a good contest, you got to live with it. There are times when we’re guarding him and he’s missing. When I’m guarding him he’s missed sometimes. Sometimes he scores, sometimes I block the shot. It’s basketball, though.”
Curry didn’t do much missing in Game 2, as he knocked down a Finals record nine (!) 3-pointers in the Golden State Warriors’ win. And if the Dubs’ sharpshooters stay red-hot, this series could be over by Friday night.
