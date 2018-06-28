Red Sox Pitcher David Price Clears Air About Dry ‘Fortnite’ Jokes

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

David Price hasn’t shied away from showing off his comedic chops of late.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher sarcastically has referenced his love for “Fortnite” on a pair of occasions, including using the video game as an excuse to avoid the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and Sunday’s matchup against the Yankees in New York.

Price’s wisecracks have been very obvious jokes, but they’ve managed to grab negative media attention nonetheless. During a Wednesday appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” the left-hander addressed the remarks and ensuing hoopla.

“I guess it is just having a personality,” Price said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “That is all you’re trying to do, just have fun with it and if it is viewed the wrong way or words get twisted around, so be it. You can’t control what is said and all that, so you just go out there and have fun. At the end of the day, this is a game and we have to treat it that way.”

Jokes aside, Price continues to put together a strong season. Through 16 starts, the southpaw has a 9-5 record with a 3.66 ERA.