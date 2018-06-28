Ex-Giants QB Tells Funny Tale About Drilling Bill Belichick With Football

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Turns out, ripping a football into Bill Belichick’s head isn’t the best idea.

The New England Patriots head coach is known for his less-than-pleasant disposition, and it appears his mood was equally surly when he was serving as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Retired quarterback Jeff Hostetler learned that the hard way while playing for the Giants.

Hostetler shared a pretty wild story on “The Three Guys Before The Game” podcast of inadvertently sending a pass right into Belichick’s head.

“Well, I would run a little bit of the seven-on-seven for the defense,” Hostetler said, via ForTheWin. “And Belichick would always have these cards out and he would show us what he wants us to do. And then he would turn where the center would be, he would turn and he would watch his defense. And so we were running all these crossing routes … and so all of a sudden, we’re running these crossing routes, and he stands right there where the center is. I drop back, and it’s a two-yard crossing route. And I drill it to the guy.

“Well, all of a sudden, Bill’s head is right in the way. It hits him in the head. His papers fly everywhere. The ball flies everywhere. Everybody stops and it’s like, everything just went quiet. It’s like, ‘Uh-oh.’ And then he starts ripping into me and yelling at me and grabbing his papers. After that was over with, I had almost every defensive player come up to me and say, ‘Hey, great job, Hoss. Great job.’ And it was like, I was accepted. … Belichick hated me after that, but my only response to him was, ‘Well, don’t stand there.'”

Amazing that Hostetler had the gall to tell Belichick he should have moved. Although, it’s probably never the best idea to get on the bad side of Belichick.