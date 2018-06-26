Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: David Price Gets Ball In Series Opener

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

David Price has been untouchable lately, but his winning streak came to a halt last time out.

Now, the left-hander will look to get back on track as the Boston Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Up until a loss last Wednesday to the Minnesota Twins, the Sox had grabbed a win in each of Price’s previous seven starts, with the southpaw posting a 6-0 record and 2.64 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .205 average in those contests.

Boston is catching the Angels at a good time, as Anaheim has lost each of its last three games.

The Red Sox will roll out a typical lineup, with Christian Vazquez catching Price. Anaheim will send out John Lamb to handle the pitching.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (52-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, RHP (8-5, 3.81 ERA)

ANGELS (41-38)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Mike Trout, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

David Fletcher, 3B

Chris Young, CF

Michael Hermosillo, RF

John Lamb, LHP (0-0, 5.40)