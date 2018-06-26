Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: David Price Gets Ball In Series Opener

David Price has been untouchable lately, but his winning streak came to a halt last time out.
Now, the left-hander will look to get back on track as the Boston Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
Up until a loss last Wednesday to the Minnesota Twins, the Sox had grabbed a win in each of Price’s previous seven starts, with the southpaw posting a 6-0 record and 2.64 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .205 average in those contests.
Boston is catching the Angels at a good time, as Anaheim has lost each of its last three games.
The Red Sox will roll out a typical lineup, with Christian Vazquez catching Price. Anaheim will send out John Lamb to handle the pitching.
Here are the lineups for both teams:
RED SOX (52-27)
Mookie Betts, RF
Andrew Benintendi, LF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Eduardo Nunez, 2B
Rafael Devers, 3B
Christian Vazquez, C
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
David Price, RHP (8-5, 3.81 ERA)
ANGELS (41-38)
Ian Kinsler, 2B
Mike Trout, DH
Justin Upton, LF
Albert Pujols, 1B
Andrelton Simmons, SS
Martin Maldonado, C
David Fletcher, 3B
Chris Young, CF
Michael Hermosillo, RF
John Lamb, LHP (0-0, 5.40)
Powered by WordPress.com VIP