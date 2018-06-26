World Cup Scores, Highlights: France, Denmark Advance From Group F

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tuesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Denmark vs. France and Australia vs. Peru in the final Group C games and Nigeria vs. Argentina and Iceland vs. Croatia in the Group D finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 13.

France and Denmark played a goalless draw — the first of the tournament so far — Tuesday, ensuring both teams would go through to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The point gave France seven through three Group C games and earned them the top spot. Denmark finishes second in the group with five points.

GROUP C.

All eyes now turn to Rostov-on-Don & Saint Petersburg for #NGARG & #ISLCRO. pic.twitter.com/YU8Ki5kkDV — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

France held a 68-32 percent advantage in possession and out shot Denmark 11-4. Neither team created many A-plus scoring chances, and the sides combined for just six corner kicks.

The French gave a few regular starters the game off, as Hugo Lloris and others began the game on the bench. French winger Thomas Lemar started his first career World Cup game, too.

#DENFRA is the first goalless draw at the 2018 #WorldCup (38 matches played, including #AUSPER). This is a new record for most matches played at a single World Cup before the first 0-0 draw (only tournaments with at least 1 goalless draw) #DEN #FRA — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 26, 2018

Man of the Match

France’s all-action midfielder N’Golo Kante is the man of the match.

Up Next

France will play the Group D runner-up at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the Round of 16, while Denmark will play the Group D winner at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Round of 16.

Noon ET, Australia 0, Peru 2 (Final):

Peru can be proud of its soccer team’s efforts this summer.

Peru defeated Australia 2-0 on Tuesday in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C game. Having already been eliminated from World Cup contention, Peru leaves the tournament on a high note, while Australia’s faint hopes of progression to the Round of 16 evaporated with the loss and Denmark’s goal-less draw with France.

GROUP C.

All eyes now turn to Rostov-on-Don & Saint Petersburg for #NGARG & #ISLCRO. pic.twitter.com/YU8Ki5kkDV — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

After failing to score in its first two World Cup 2018 games, Peru finally gave its legions of fans in attendance a reason to rejoice. Winger Andre Carillo did the honors in the 18th minute when he scored his country’s first World Cup goal in three-plus decades.

They had to wait 36 years, but Peru finally get their goal! 🇵🇪🙌 Carrillo hits it one time from distance to put them up 1-0 on Australia. pic.twitter.com/bkHoCiob7s — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

André Carrillo is the first player to score a #WorldCup goal for Peru since Guillermo la Rosa against Poland on 22 June 1982, more than 36 years ago #AUSPER #PER — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 26, 2018

Peru talisman Paulo Guerrero doubled Peru’s lead in the 50th minute. His emotional reaction to his strike says everything about his years’-long journey to this World Cup moment.

PAOLO GUERRERO! The captain doubles Peru's lead as La Blanquirroja look for their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/t5b1RViJIe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Oldest players to score at the #WorldCup representing South-American teams: Varela (#URU) – 36 years, 279 days v England in 1954

Martín Palermo (#ARG) – 36 years, 227 days v Greece in 2010

Paolo Guerrero (#PER) – 34 years, 176 days v Australia in 2018#AUSPER — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 26, 2018

Peru came close to adding to its lead over the course of the second half but ultimately failed to do so. Australia gave Peru little cause for concern over the final stages of the game and thus tearfully exit the tournament.

Australia's Tim Cahill says goodbye to the 2018 FIFA World Cup 😢 pic.twitter.com/OKjbG8n9Ca — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Peru’s World Cup journey also ends but its fans won’t forget this game anytime soon.

40 – Peru have won their first World Cup game for 40 years and 15 days, since beating Iran 4-1 in 1978; the fourth longest gap between victories in the competition. Sash. #PER #AUSPER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qP7VNvdYw2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2018

Man of the Match: Carillo’s game-winning goal netted him MOTM honors.

A first #WorldCup goal for Peru since 1982! Is @18andrecarrillo your @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch for #AUSPER? You can vote as of now! — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018

Up Next: Australia and Peru have been eliminated from World Cup 2018 and will head home from Russia.