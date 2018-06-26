World Cup Scores, Highlights: France, Denmark Advance From Group F

Tuesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features four games: Denmark vs. France and Australia vs. Peru in the final Group C games and Nigeria vs. Argentina and Iceland vs. Croatia in the Group D finales. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 13.
France and Denmark played a goalless draw — the first of the tournament so far — Tuesday, ensuring both teams would go through to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The point gave France seven through three Group C games and earned them the top spot. Denmark finishes second in the group with five points.
France held a 68-32 percent advantage in possession and out shot Denmark 11-4. Neither team created many A-plus scoring chances, and the sides combined for just six corner kicks.
The French gave a few regular starters the game off, as Hugo Lloris and others began the game on the bench. French winger Thomas Lemar started his first career World Cup game, too.
Man of the Match
France’s all-action midfielder N’Golo Kante is the man of the match.
Up Next
France will play the Group D runner-up at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the Round of 16, while Denmark will play the Group D winner at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in the Round of 16.
Noon ET, Australia 0, Peru 2 (Final):
Peru can be proud of its soccer team’s efforts this summer.
Peru defeated Australia 2-0 on Tuesday in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C game. Having already been eliminated from World Cup contention, Peru leaves the tournament on a high note, while Australia’s faint hopes of progression to the Round of 16 evaporated with the loss and Denmark’s goal-less draw with France.
After failing to score in its first two World Cup 2018 games, Peru finally gave its legions of fans in attendance a reason to rejoice. Winger Andre Carillo did the honors in the 18th minute when he scored his country’s first World Cup goal in three-plus decades.
Peru talisman Paulo Guerrero doubled Peru’s lead in the 50th minute. His emotional reaction to his strike says everything about his years’-long journey to this World Cup moment.
Peru came close to adding to its lead over the course of the second half but ultimately failed to do so. Australia gave Peru little cause for concern over the final stages of the game and thus tearfully exit the tournament.
Peru’s World Cup journey also ends but its fans won’t forget this game anytime soon.
Man of the Match: Carillo’s game-winning goal netted him MOTM honors.
Up Next: Australia and Peru have been eliminated from World Cup 2018 and will head home from Russia.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP