Red Sox Place Steven Wright On 10-Day DL With Left Knee Inflammation

Steven Wright threw the Boston Red Sox starting rotation a knuckleball Tuesday afternoon.

Boston placed the right-handed knuckleballer on the 10-day disabled with left knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 23, meaning Wright is eligible to return July 3 when the Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals.

Right-hander Justin Haley was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Wright’s spot on the roster.

Wright’s injury somewhat comes as a surprise, although it might partially explain why he surrendered 10 earned runs in his last outing, which came against the Seattle Mariners.

The 33-year-old is 2-1 this season with a 3.38 ERA and 1.250 WHIP. And, per usual, he’s used his dancing knuckler to produce some of Major League Baseball’s most amusing highlights.